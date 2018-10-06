Spalletti confident in Inter's rotation policy

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 06 Oct 2018, 19:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luciano Spalletti is set to rotate his Inter side for the clash with SPAL

Luciano Spalletti will again rotate his squad as Inter aim to make it six wins from six when they face SPAL.

Inter sit fourth in Serie A, having won their last three matches in Italy's top-flight, with victories over Tottenham and PSV in the Champions League completing a five-game winning streak.

Spalletti has chopped and changed his side with the fixtures coming thick and fast, and confirmed he will do so once more against SPAL.

However, the former Roma boss insists that will not weaken his side's chances, adding that complacency must not set in despite Inter's impressive form.

"Rotation? I have starters for one game and starters for another game, but it's always Inter that takes to the pitch," Spalletti told a news conference.

"Every match is a test and every situation we face will be an opportunity to show that we're worthy of Inter.

"We need to maintain the quality that we've shown in this run of wins. I'm certain that the team will be ready, especially mentally.

"We've still not shown our best and we can't feel comfortable because of these wins, even if they were in the Champions League."

2 - Mauro #Icardi is the first Inter player to score in both the first two Champions League match for the Nerazzurri since Adriano in 2004/05. Sniper. #PSVInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 3, 2018

One player who has been limited for game time this term is Borja Valero, who has made just four appearances in all competitions, and just one start.

But Spalletti is confident the former Fiorentina midfielder can still have an impact in a supporting role.

"A player with the career that Valero has had can be out of the team and still make a difference in a few minutes," Spalletti said.

"We have more players like him and more will be able to go on an important journey themselves."

Spalletti also confirmed that Inter will be without Marcelo Brozovic - who has a muscular injury - for Sunday's encounter.