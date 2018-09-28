Spalletti plans to read Totti's book before responding to 'coward' claim

Luciano Spalletti plans to read Francesco Totti's autobiography before responding to a section that describes an angry confrontation between the two during their time at Roma.

Totti's relationship with Spalletti became strained towards the end of his penultimate season as a player following a disagreement in the wake of a draw against Atalanta in April 2016.

In his newly published book, the Roma icon recounts a bust-up in the aftermath during which he claims to have called Spalletti a coward for trying to push him out of the club and was consequently banished from the training ground.

When asked for his thoughts on the passage, Spalletti told reporters: "I expected this question. I understand your curiosity to know if it is true or not what he wrote.

"However, it does not make sense to talk about it in a news conference. The fans want to know how the team is and what our future will be.

"I have to talk about topics that interest them. I will read the book calmly, there are so many pages and it takes time.

"We play every three days and I do not have much time available."

Looking ahead to his side's Serie A clash with Cagliari on Saturday, Spalletti said a run of three straight wins in all competitions had helped Inter to develop.

Following a dramatic 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the Champions League, the Nerazzurri secured back-to-back league wins against Sampdoria and Fiorentina.

Spalletti said: "We are growing, we are in a phase where if we are good now we can establish our maximum performance and our qualities, which I believe are very high.

"It is clear that everything comes from what happens on the pitch, results and enthusiasm.

"All these games burn a lot mentally and having the next match three days later is not easy. All teams can cause problems, even if they do not have as much to offer on paper."

The Inter coach indicated there is more to come from midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who has struggled for match fitness since his transfer from Roma due to injuries.

"Nainggolan is at a six out of 10, just enough for his potential," said Spalletti.

"He must achieve a level of fitness that so far he has not. He is doing little compared to what he can do."