×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spalletti says Icardi will start for Inter at Genoa

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    02 Apr 2019, 19:14 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Mauro Icardi will make his first appearance for Inter Milan in nearly two months when the team visits Genoa on Wednesday.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti says Icardi will be in his starting lineup for the Serie A match.

Icardi resumed training with Inter over the international break. That followed a six-week exile after being stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

With Lautaro Martinez injured, Icardi was expected to start against Lazio on Sunday but was again left out.

Spalletti says "the conditions are now right for Mauro to help the team again. He'll play from the start because he's displayed the right reaction."

The 26-year-old Icardi last played for Inter on Feb. 9 in a 1-0 win at Parma.

Associated Press
NEWS
Icardi to make Inter return at Genoa
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: 'New player' Icardi not ready to return
RELATED STORY
Spalletti has right to pick Inter team amid Icardi absence – Marotta
RELATED STORY
Spalletti calls Icardi's feud with Inter 'humiliating'
RELATED STORY
Spalletti has no regrets over Icardi situation
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: Inter recovery not just down to Icardi
RELATED STORY
Icardi won't train with Inter – Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Icardi should no longer be tolerated - Inter's Curva Nord
RELATED STORY
Icardi pulled out of Inter squad - Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: Icardi has to stay away
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us