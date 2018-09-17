Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Spalletti wants to have fun in 'Disneyland of football'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Sep 2018, 22:05 IST
spalletti-cropped
Inter coach Luciano Spalletti

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is hopeful that a return to the "Disneyland of football" can provide a distraction from their poor start to the Serie A season. 

The Nerazzurri play their first Champions League game since the 2011-12 season on Tuesday when Tottenham visit the San Siro.

The clash with Mauricio Pochettino's side offers Spalletti and his players a welcome respite from their torrid league form, which has seen them win just one of their opening four games. 

Spalletti has come under increasing pressure following a 1-0 home defeat to Parma on Saturday, but he is confident that his team can leave their domestic woes behind and enjoy themselves in the "amusement park" of European football's premier competition.

"These games are worth so much in terms of enthusiasm and conviction," he said in his pre-match conference.

"I think that with the period we're going through this is the game we needed. It's one of those matches and one of those competitions you wouldn't swap for anything.

"I've been lucky enough to experience them several times, there are incredible emotions and if you've been there you can't do without it.

"The Champions League is the amusement park of football, the Disneyland of football. The decorations, the colours.

"In the previous times I've been involved I entered a world that's particularly beautiful and entertaining, you can hear the music from inside the dressing room.

"The effort we put in last year to play in this competition is a motivation that can overcome any lack of experience or fear of going out and playing.

"We're not going through a good period but, as I said, this is the kind of game that can turn things around quickly."

Tottenham are enduring their own difficult patch, having lost their last two Premier League games, with star striker Harry Kane seemingly struggling. 

There have been suggestions that the England international is not fully fit, but Spalletti has seen enough of him recently to know he will pose a significant threat to his team. 

"We've watched Tottenham's games and we saw him working hard in every situation," he added. "In terms of metres run he has the numbers you'd expect from a strong striker.

"Tottenham rely heavily on him because he's someone who can drop short, but then often the move ends with a cross to him.

"He's good at finding the players who run off him with his lay-offs."

