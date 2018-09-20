Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Spanish club eyes De Jong and other happening from the world

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Rumors
79   //    20 Sep 2018, 13:30 IST

https://images.performgroup.com/di/library/GOAL/ed/4c/ivan-rakitic-philippe-coutinho-barcelona_1guy3lhzqca16w7zx2aar1wr.jpg?t=-1687378251&quality=90&w=0&h=1260
Rakitic recently signed a new deal with Barca

As Champions League continues some clubs are scouting some talents to sign in this upcoming transfer of January. With Real Madrid already is eyeing de Jong and Arsenal looking to sign Benega let's get started with daily transfer news of 20 September 2018.

Real Madrid eyes major move for de Jong

Dutch Footballer Frenkie De Jong is on the radar of Barcelona as well as Real Madrid. Though the 21-year-old man is favoring Barca for the move, the Madrid manager Florentino Perez is absolutely sure that he could bag de Jong by beating Spanish Giants in their own game. Perez is reported to pay a big amount for the Dutchman signing.

PSG have lined up €100m Rakitic summer bid

Ivan Rakitić recently signed a new deal Barcelona, but the Croatian was linked with a move away from the club as PSG made a bid of €85 million and Adrien Rabiot in exchange of the Croatian footballer.

Rakitić was said to leave the club after Barcelona felt short of €25m for his release clause. But instead, he has resigned and has decided to stay with Barca until 2021.

Martino to stay with Atlanta United

Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino is possibly confirmed to stick with his club. This past Wednesday after Atlanta's match with San Jose, he revealed that he was offered a contract to extend his run with the club. Martino was said to leave the club after this season, but now it seems everything has changed in the past few days.

PSG and Spurs chasing Lobotka

Stanislav Lobotka signed to Celta Vigo has ruled out all possibilities of his move to either Spurs or PSG.

The midfielder has played in each and every match of the 2018/19 season. Both Spurs and PSG were chasing him to sign during the January transfer window. The 23-year-old man is a Slovakia footballer and is being seen as top-star.

Arsenal set sights on Banega

Arsenal is interested in signing Argentinian footballer Ever Banega. The midfielder could boost the Arsenal midfield if he decides to sign with the club. Banega is reported to have a £18million buy-out clause in his contract before it expires at the end of next season.

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
