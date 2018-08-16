Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spanish league plans to play regular-season match

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
19   //    16 Aug 2018, 17:26 IST

Madrid, Aug 16 (AP) A regular-season Spanish league game is coming to the United States, possibly as early as this year, but a "clasico" between Real Madrid and Barcelona is pretty much out of the question.

The league said today it is planning to play a match across the Atlantic as part of a new 15-year partnership with sports and entertainment group Relevent to promote soccer in North America.

The group operates the International Champions Cup, the world's largest summer club tournament. Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other in the tournament in Miami last year.

The league gave few details on the planned regular-season game. League president Javier Tebas, however, dismissed the possibility of taking the "clasico" away from Spain.

The league said it is still making arrangements for the game and there is no timetable for when it will happen, but it could be this season.

The Spanish league has been trying to expand internationally for some time, hoping to grow and keep pace with the powerful Premier League in England.

Tebas last year also talked about the league possibly playing a regular-season match in China, and a few days ago the Spanish Super Cup was held in Tangier,

Morocco, marking the first time it was played outside Spain. The league game in the United States would be the first to be played outside of Europe.

"Joining with Relevent to create LaLiga North America is a major milestone in our international expansion strategy," Oscar Mayo, the league's international development director, said in a statement.

"This agreement ensures not only a bright future for soccer in North America, but also for LaLiga and our clubs."

The league said "the operation will support the league's growth in the US and Canada through consumer related activities including youth academies, development of youth soccer coaches, marketing agreements, consumer activations, exhibition matches and plans to have an official LaLiga Santander match played in the US."

A decade ago, the Premier League tried to introduce an additional international match but plans for each team to play a 39th game overseas were abandoned amid opposition from FIFA and fan groups.

The Premier League has more exposure than its Spanish counterpart in the United States, in part because of a six-year TV deal with NBC worth about USD 1 billion.

Since 2012, the Spanish league has been on BeIN Sports, which was received by less than a quarter of American English-language television households even before it recently was dropped by the Comcast Xfinity cable system.

Relevent was founded and is owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who called the partnership "the next giant leap in growing soccer's popularity in North America."

"This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world," Ross said.

The Spanish league called the agreement "an inflection point for soccer in the US and Canada," coming in anticipation of the 2026 World Cup that will be hosted in North America

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Spanish league plans to play regular-season match in US
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Ten most expensive Premier League transfers of 2018
RELATED STORY
3 new Barcelona signings to watch out for in the Spanish...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's Non-EU Conundrum: Players that can miss the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 players in Barcelona's squad for the 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
11 Signings Real Madrid Want You To Forget About
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons to believe Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona: Five talking points from the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us