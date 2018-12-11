×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spanish league scraps plan to play January match in US

Associated Press
NEWS
News
51   //    11 Dec 2018, 04:28 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish League has given up on its plan to play a regular-season match in the United States next month because Barcelona backed down from its commitment.

The Catalan club said on Monday it did not intend to play the game against Girona near Miami because there was no consensus among all stakeholders.

The club's board of directors said Barcelona remained behind the idea of the game aboard, but the "project will not prosper until there is an agreement between all parties."

"From the beginning we have said that participation in the game abroad is voluntary," the league said in a statement. "If FC Barcelona wishes not to attend, the game scheduled in Miami can't be staged on the agreed date."

The Spanish league last month took legal action against the country's soccer federation in an effort to get approval for the Jan. 26 match at Hard Rock Stadium. A court decision was expected as early as Thursday.

"La Liga will continue the planned action so an official league game can be played outside of Spain," the league said. "La Liga is convinced that (the federation) is not acting in accordance with the law."

The league needs approval from the federation to be able to play abroad. The federation was yet to approve or deny the league's request, having raised concerns that the overseas game would not comply with Spanish and international regulations and TV broadcast contracts. It also said the overseas match could harm the other 18 league clubs.

Barcelona said in its statement it "accepted that income from the game would be shared" among all first-division and second-division clubs following the criteria for television rights money distribution.

The league offered several compensation plans for fans of Girona, which would be relinquishing a home match.

Advertisement

Other stakeholders, including UEFA and CONCACAF, also needed to approve the match. The FIFA council recently opposed the idea, although its permission for the match was not mandatory.

Staging the game in the United States is seen as an important step for the Spanish league to continue expanding internationally and to close the gap on the powerful English Premier League. The Spanish league has a 15-year deal with sports and entertainment group Relevent to promote soccer and take games to the United States.

"We regret to disappoint our fans in the U.S. and will work to, in the shortest possible time, stage an official La Liga game in the U.S., just like the major American leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) stage games outside their borders."

The league last month launched a campaign to showcase the public support from American fans, asking them to sign an online petition in favor of the game.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press
NEWS
Spanish league sues soccer federation over match in US
RELATED STORY
Barcelona pull out of plan to play LaLiga game in Miami
RELATED STORY
Spanish league and federation split over 2nd game in US
RELATED STORY
Players' union reiterates disapproval of league match in US
RELATED STORY
Spanish league launches campaign to show support for US game
RELATED STORY
FIFA president still not keen on US hosting Spanish league
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave their clubs in January
RELATED STORY
5 Players Chelsea should sell in January
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
How to know the best football league in Europe
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
Today PUN GOA 07:30 PM Pune City vs Goa
Tomorrow JAM DEL 07:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
Tomorrow BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us