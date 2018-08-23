Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spanish midfielder Jonathan Vila joins FC Pune City

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
22   //    23 Aug 2018, 17:49 IST

Pune, Aug 23 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City today announced signing of the Spanish defensive midfielder Jonathan Vila to add variety to their midfield for the 2018-19 season.

The club authorities are of the view that Jonathan will come handy for them to build attacks from the back.

"Jonathan is a midfielder who likes to sit in front of the back four. His proficiency in performing defensive duties in midfield and his ability to build attacks from the back will be ideal for us," FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel was quoted as saying in a media release.

Jonathan began his youth career with Celta de Vigo and made his La Liga debut in 2006 including playing the UEFA Cup 2006-07.

After a decade long run with Celta, the midfielder was traded to Beitar Jerusalem FC in 2014 and played the Israeli Premier League. In 2017, the Spanish midfielder moved back to Spain to join Recreativo de Huelva.

Head coach Miguel Angel Portugal said, "Vila's work ethic is tremendous and his vast experience in midfield will be vital for our squad."

Jonathan said, "I am turning a new page in my career and this will be my first season in India. Adapting a new culture and lifestyle is a part of this new challenge and I will make sure that I create a positive impact with my game on fans and the club

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL Update: FC Pune City determined to bring home the...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Ex-Manchester City player Matt Mills signs for...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Pune City bring in former NorthEast defender...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Former Real Madrid Castilla midfielder Marcos...
RELATED STORY
3 times Barcelona activated a buy-back clause
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19 predictions: Are Barca set for another...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris La Liga World: Girona FC vs Melbourne City...
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 3 players in Barcelona's squad for the 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us