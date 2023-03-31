Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2023 

Sparta Rotterdam host Feyenoord at Het Kasteel on Sunday (April 2) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid campaign, pushing for continental football. Sparta beat Emmen 2-0 in their last league outing. Koki Saito and Vito van Crooij got on the scoresheet late in either half to secure maximum points for Maurice Steijn's men. Sparta are sixth in the league with 46 points from 26 games.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have performed brilliantly this season under Arne Slot and are closing in on their first Eredivisie title since the 2016-17 campaign. They beat rivals Ajax 3-2 in De Klassieker last time out. Sebastian Szymanski and Lutsharel Geertruida scored in the second-half to overturn a one-goal deficit. The visitors are atop the league table with 61 points.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Sparta and Feyenoord, who lead 21-5.

Feyenoord have won their last five games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last ten.

Sparta are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture.

Eight of the hosts' 13 league wins this season have come at home.

Feyenoord have picked up 30 points on the road in the league this season, the joint-highest in the Eredivisie.

De Stadionclub have the second-best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 25 times.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction

Sparta are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their six games. They have lost just one home league game since September and will head into the weekend clash with confidence.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have also won their last three games and are unbeaten in 19 games across competitions. They have been solid on the road recently and should come out on top.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 1-3 Feyenoord

Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of the visitors' last ten games.)

