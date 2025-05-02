Sparta vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Sparta Rotterdam and Twente will battle for three points in an Eredivisie round 31 clash on Sunday (May 4th). The game will be played at Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel.

The home side will be looking to build on the 1-1 draw they registered away to Ajax last weekend. They spectacularly broke the deadlock in the fifth minute of injury time to seemingly claim all three points when Mohamed Nassoh scored from an indirect free-kick after goalkeeper Matheus handled a backpass. However, Ajax equalized almost immediately through Youri Regeer.

Twente, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven. They went ahead through Ricky van Wolfswinkel's goal in the opening seconds but Ivan Perisic equalized 10 minutes later. Guus Til and Luuk de Jong scored second-half goals to help the visitors claim the win.

The loss left them in fifth spot in the standings with 48 points to their name. Sparta are 10th on 35 points.

Sparta vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have 54 wins from the last 107 head-to-head games. Sparta Rotterdam were victorious 26 times, while 27 games ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in August 2024 when both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Twente are winless in their last five league games (three losses).

Seven of Sparta's last nine league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Twente's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sparta vs Twente Prediction

Sparta Rotterdam are chasing down a potential European qualification, which was unlikely at the midway point of the campaign. At that point, they were embroiled in relegation concerns but an upturn in fortune at the turn of the year has seen De Kasteelheren soar up the standings. Maurice Steijn's side are unbeaten in their last seven league games (four wins).

Twente, for their part, have performed far below their usual standards this season. The Enschede outfit qualified for the UEFA Champions League following their third-placed finish last season but will have to settle for a place in the UEFA Conference League playoffs this term.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sparta 1-1 Twente

Sparta vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

