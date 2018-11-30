×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Spartak Moscow charged after fan confronts captain

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    30 Nov 2018, 22:00 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Spartak Moscow is facing punishment from UEFA after a fan ran onto the field during a Europa League game to confront the team captain.

The bearded fan in Spartak colors ran up to midfielder Denis Glushakov in the 70th minute of Spartak's game against Rapid Vienna. Glushakov shoved him away before other players and security took the fan off the field.

Russian state news agencies have reported the fan was later arrested. UEFA has charged Spartak over the "field invasion." The case will be heard Dec. 13.

Spartak was leading 1-0 at the time of the interruption but went on to lose 2-1 and now sits last in Europa League Group G.

Many Spartak fans have accused Glushakov of helping to force out the popular coach Massimo Carrera, who was fired last month.

Associated Press
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Terry turns down Spartak Moscow move
RELATED STORY
Massimo Carrera fired as Spartak Moscow coach
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: John Terry to join Spartak...
RELATED STORY
Ex-Chelsea captain Terry feeling fittest for a decade...
RELATED STORY
AEK Athens and Ajax charged by UEFA after fan clashes
RELATED STORY
2 Russian soccer internationals charged after brawls
RELATED STORY
Milan survives big Europa fright, surprise loss for Sevilla
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Tottenham captain Lloris charged with...
RELATED STORY
Gascoigne charged with sexual assault
RELATED STORY
Derby's Johnson charged over Allen clash
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us