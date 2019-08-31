Speculation over Icardi’s Inter future 'not disruptive' according to Conte

Mauro Icardi

Inter head coach Antonio Conte claims speculation over Mauro Icardi’s future has "not been disruptive" to his squad and he does not expect any incomings or outgoings before Monday's transfer deadline.

Argentina striker Icardi has been linked with a move away from San Siro all through the window, with Napoli and Juventus reportedly leading the chase for the 26-year-old.

Inter bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United and a season-long loan deal for Red Devils playmaker Alexis Sanchez.

Lukaku took Icardi’s number nine shirt after arriving at Inter, with the latter switching to number seven.

Nerazzurri chief executive Giuseppe Marotta suggested the club were still hopeful of selling Icardi, who scored 11 goals from 29 Serie A appearances last term but managed impressive hauls of 29 and 24 in 2017-18 and 2016-17, respectively.

However, speaking in his news conference ahead of their trip to Cagliari, Conte indicated Icardi is unlikely to leave as he predicted a quiet end to the window.

"I think it's finished both inbound and outbound," Conte said. "If someone came out numerically we would be forced to do something inbound.

"There are two days to the end of the market but this is the situation."

Former Inter captain Icardi did not feature in the club's win against Lecce and will not be picked to play against Cagliari.

"For me, there continues to be no disruption," Conte added. "What has been done has been done correctly and we will continue to do so.

"We are focused on work and what is happening in the field.

"I understand that for others it is more important to continue to focus on other situations. But we must be focused on what happens in the field."