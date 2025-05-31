Spezia vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Spezia entertain Cremonese at the Stadio Alberto Picco in the Serie B play-off final second leg on Sunday, with the first leg ending goalless as they look to join Sassuolo and Pisa as Serie A’s newcomers..

Spezia held their own in the first leg of the promotion playoffs final, returning from Cremona unscathed in a goalless stalemate. Spezia played mostly a defensive approach as Cremonese totalled 69% of ball possession.

Aquilotti will likely change their tactics in the second leg by pouring men forth to get goals. However, that could expose them to counter attacks from Cremonese's fast-paced wingers.

Cremonese could deem their performance in the first leg as below par despite their domination. They were unable to create enough clear-cut chances and escaped a late scare from Spezia, who had the game’s best scoring opportunity. The roles could reverse this time, with Cremonese being on the defensive.

La Cremo could stick to their blistering attack to compete with the hosts. Cremonese are unbeaten in their last three trips to the Stadio Alberto Picco, winning twice.

Spezia vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spezia have lost thrice in their last five matches against Cremonese.

The hosts have won twice and lost twice in their last five home games with Cremonese.

Spezia have won four times and lost once in their last five home matches.

Cremonese have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Spezia have won thrice and lost once in their last five matches, while Cremonese have won twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Spezia – D-W-W-W-L; Cremonese – D-W-L-L-W

Spezia vs Cremonese Prediction

Spezia have the momentum after holding the visitors to a goalless draw in the first leg, but the tie remains open. Cremonese, though, will count on their past record at the venue.

Nevertheless, Spezia come in as the favourites based on their superior recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Spezia 2-1 Cremonese

Spezia vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Spezia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Spezia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cremonese to score - Yes

