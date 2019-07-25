×
Sporting boss Keizer admits Bruno Fernandes could leave amid United links

25 Jul 2019, 09:46 IST
bruno fernandes - cropped
Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Sporting CP head coach Marcel Keizer admitted reported Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes could leave the Portuguese club.

Fernandes has been linked to United throughout the transfer window and talk of a switch to Old Trafford has gathered pace with the Premier League season on the horizon.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has already warned potential suitors the Portugal international will cost more than €62million, while Fernandes has revealed he would like to play in England.

Fernandes dazzled in New York on Wednesday, scoring a goal and setting up another in Sporting's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Asked about Fernandes post-match, Sporting head coach Keizer told reporters: "Bruno is a good player, an important player.

"Everyone would like that he stays but we do not know what the future will bring so we have to wait."

Fernandes scored 20 goals – 31 in all competitions – and supplied 13 assists in the Primeira Liga last season as Sporting finished third.

Keizer added: "I am just the coach. You ask the wrong guy. We know he plays very well and clubs like him and we have to see what happens.

"This is the job for the coach. You realise some players can go. Every player can go. Wait and see."

Sporting goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro was also asked about in-demand team-mate Fernandes and he told Sport TV: "While Bruno is here, we can say nothing. 

"The future belongs to God, let him decide in the best way… Who doesn't want to have Bruno in their team?"

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
