Sporting CP vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023 

Sporting CP welcome Arouca to Estadio Jose Alvalade for a Primeira Liga matchday eight fixture on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 home defeat to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League. Giorgio Scalvini and Matteo Ruggari scored first-half goals to give La Dea a two-goal lead before Viktor Gyokeres halved the deficit in the 76th minute.

The Lions now turn their focus back to the league scene, where they claimed maximum points at SC Farense in a 3-2 win in their last game.

Arouca, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Chaves in their previous outing. Hector Hernandez broke the deadlock from the spot in the 53rd minute before Joao Correia made sure of the result with five minutes remaining.

The defeat left Arouca in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered six points from seven games. Sporting, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 19 points to show for their efforts after seven outings.

Sporting CP vs Arouca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have 13 wins and one draw from their last 15 games against Arouca.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 stalemate.

Sporting's defeat to Atalanta ended their eight-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions, winning seven.

Arouca's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Sporting's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Arouca are on a six-game winless run in the league, losing three.

Sporting CP vs Arouca Prediction

Sporting did not live up to expectations in the continent in midweek, so Ruben Amorim's side will look to bounce back with a win in front of their fans.

Arouca, for their part, finished an impressive fifth last season and were looking to build on that when they won their first league game of the season. However, things have gone downhill since then, with the Aveiro outfit going winless in six outings.

Considering the same, expect Sporting to cruise to a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Sporting 3-1 Arouca

Sporting CP vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting to score over 1.5 goals