Sporting Cristal vs The Strongest Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2023 

Sporting Cristal and The Strongest battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores matchday three fixture on Tuesday (May 2).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Cesar Vallejo at home in the Peruvian Liga 1 on Saturday. Yorleys Mena had an eventful second half, opening the scoring in the 57th minute before missing a 74th-minute penalty for Vallejo. Ignacio restored parity for Sporting in the 66th minute.

The Strongest, meanwhile, triumphed 3-1 at Blooming in the Bolivian league, with Eugenio Isnaldo, Michael Ortega and Enrique Triverio finding the back of the net. The La Paz outfit will turn their attention back to the continent, where they occupy second spot in Group D, garnering three points from two games.

Sporting, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings and are yet to register their first points of the campaign.

Sporting Cristal vs The Strongest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. In Group 2 of the 2017 Libertadores, they shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Peru before The Strongest won 5-1 at home.

Sporting are on a six-game winless run across competitions, losing and drawing thrice apiece.

Five of Strongest's last six away games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Sporting's last six competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Strongest have lost just one of their 14 competitive games across competitions this term.

Sporting Cristal vs The Strongest Prediction

The race for qualification in Group D looks set to be a three-horse race between Fluminense, River Plate and The Strongest. Sporting are yet to get going but could upset Strongest.

However, their recent form does not suggest that they can get the job done, as Strongest are coming off a positive string of results. The visitors should claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sporting 1-2 Strongest

Sporting Cristal vs The Strongest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Strongest to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes