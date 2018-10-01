Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sporting KC, Real Salt Lake play to 1-1 draw

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    01 Oct 2018, 05:01 IST
AP Image

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ike Opara scored the tying goal in the 52nd minute and Sporting Kansas City played Real Salt Lake to a 1-1 draw Sunday.

Sporting K.C, (15-8-7) is two points behind first-place FC Dallas in the Western Conference. Real Salt Lake (13-11-7) sits two points shy of fourth-place Portland — with the teams facing off twice in the final three regular-season games.

Opara scored his third goal of the season on a leaping header of Johnny Russell's corner kick.

Corey Baird gave RSL the lead in the ninth minute. He ran past the defense for Jefferson Savarino's through ball and scored his first goal in over a month.

RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando came out of his area to deny a breakaway attempt in the 81st and he made a kick save of Diego Rubio's open shot in the 87th.

Quintero, Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-2
Tim Melia makes 8 saves, Sporting KC beats Minnesota 2-0
Seattle wins 8th straight, rallying to beat Sporting KC 3-1
Ibrahimovic scores 500th worldwide goal; Galaxy fall
Toronto FC snaps 3-game skid in 2-2 draw at Sporting KC
Teen Alphonso Davies leads Whitecaps past Orlando City
Sporting KC signs 4 of its All-Stars to new deals
Wayne Rooney scores first MLS goal, DC United beats Rapids
7 Top strikers who moved to lesser leagues in the...
Shelton's late goal helps Sporting KC beat Dynamo 3-2
