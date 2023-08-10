Sporting Lisbon vs Vizela Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Sporting Lisbon begin their new Primeira Liga campaign when they host Vizela at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday (August 12). The two sides had faced each other on the final day of last season.

The hosts saw their six-game unbeaten streak in pre-season snapped by Everton, who won 1-0. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's penalty in first-half injury time inspired the win.

Vizela, meanwhile, were dumped out of the Portuguese League Cup with a 1-0 defeat at AVS a fortnight ago. Nene's 33rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Sporting will look to build on their exploits last season that saw them garner 74 points to finish fourth. Vizela, meanwhile, ended the campaign in 11th spot with 40 points.

Sporting Lisbon vs Vizela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have won all six of their meetings against Vizela.

Their most recent clash in May saw the Lions claim a 2-1 comeback away win on the final day of the season.

Vizela's last seven games on the road have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of their six meetings have produced at least three goals.

Vizela have lost their last four games on the road without scoring.

Sporting have scored at least twice in their six clashes with Vizela.

Sporting Lisbon vs Vizela Prediction

Sporting will expect to kick off their new campaign on a winning note in a game where they're the overwhelming favourites to win.

There's a noticeable gulf in class between the two sides, evidenced by the fact that Sporting have a 100% winning record against the visitors. Expect the hosts to extend their perfect record against Vizela with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sporting 4-1 Vizela

Sporting Lisbon vs Vizela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Fullt-ime result: Sporting

Tip 5 - Sporting Lisbon to score over 1.5 goals