Sporting vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024

Sporting host Casa Pia at the Jose Alvalade on Monday (January 29) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant league campaign as they seek a first league title since the 2020-21 season. Sporting are coming off a 5-2 comeback win over Vizela. with four players getting on the scoresheet, including Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres, who bagged a brace.

Sporting are atop the standings with 46 points from 18 games . They are one point above second-placed Benfica.

Casa, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign as they look to beat the drop. They lost 3-1 to Farense last time out, finding themselves three goals down before substitute Fernando Andrade netted a late consolation from outside the area.

The visitors are 13th in the points table with 19 points.

Sporting vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have won all six meetings with Casa.

Casa are without a clean sheet in the fixture.

Sporting are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season, netting 45 times.

All but one of Os Gansos' five league wins this season have come on the road.

The Lions are one of two teams in the Primeira Liga yet to lose at home.

Casa are the joint-second lowest-scoring side in the league, scoring 19 times.

Sporting vs Casa Pia Prediction

Sporting's latest result snapped an eight-game winning streak. They have won their last 10 games at the Jose Alvalade and are the overwhelming favourites.

Casa, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost three of their last four games. They have won their last two games on the road but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Sporting 3-1 Casa

Sporting vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all six of their matchups.)