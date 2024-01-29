Sporting vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024

Sporting host Casa Pia at the Jose Alvalade on Monday (January 29) in the Primeira Liga.
The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant league campaign as they seek a first league title since the 2020-21 season. Sporting are coming off a 5-2 comeback win over Vizela. with four players getting on the scoresheet, including Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres, who bagged a brace.
Sporting are atop the standings with 46 points from 18 games . They are one point above second-placed Benfica.
Casa, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign as they look to beat the drop. They lost 3-1 to Farense last time out, finding themselves three goals down before substitute Fernando Andrade netted a late consolation from outside the area.
The visitors are 13th in the points table with 19 points.
Sporting vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sporting have won all six meetings with Casa.
- Casa are without a clean sheet in the fixture.
- Sporting are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season, netting 45 times.
- All but one of Os Gansos' five league wins this season have come on the road.
- The Lions are one of two teams in the Primeira Liga yet to lose at home.
- Casa are the joint-second lowest-scoring side in the league, scoring 19 times.
Sporting vs Casa Pia Prediction
Sporting's latest result snapped an eight-game winning streak. They have won their last 10 games at the Jose Alvalade and are the overwhelming favourites.
Casa, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost three of their last four games. They have won their last two games on the road but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.
Prediction: Sporting 3-1 Casa
Sporting vs Casa Pia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sporting
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all six of their matchups.)