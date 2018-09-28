Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Spot the difference? Barcelona propose new club crest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
61   //    28 Sep 2018, 03:46 IST
Barcelona flag - cropped
Barcelona's current crest on a flag.

Barcelona's membership base will vote on whether to adopt a new club crest which drops the 'FCB' acronym present since the 1910s.

The updated version features brighter colours, the removal of internal black lines and a reduction in the number of stripes from seven to five.

The most noticeable change from the badge's current incarnation, which was introduced in 2002, is the disappearance of the long-lasting FCB lettering as part of a marketing rebrand.

Barca's board of directors have already approved the remodelling, with the club's members to have their say on October 20.

"A lot of work has been done to update the brand strategy in recent months, with the creation of Barca's own typography and the development of a more modern and unified visual style for use in all departments of the club," read a statement.

"One of the consequences of this new strategy has been the use of only two official brand names: FC Barcelona and Barca. The latter, despite being widely used, had never been treated as an official name."

The new crest will be introduced from next season if it receives the required approval.

