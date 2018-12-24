×
Spurs drubbing gives Silva unwanted Premier League record on 'really bad' day

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    24 Dec 2018, 02:07 IST
silva-cropped
Everton coach Marco Silva

Everton's 6-2 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday saw Marco Silva become the first manager in Premier League history to concede six goals or more at home in a single match with three different clubs.

Although the Toffees took the lead through Theo Walcott in the 21st minute, Spurs soon turned things around and ultimately ran out comprehensive winners.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were the stars of the show with two goals each, with the result highlighting an alarming trend in Silva's Premier League career.

Spurs had previously inflicted a 7-1 home defeat on Silva's Hull City in May 2017.

Silva's Watford then lost 6-0 at home to Manchester City four months later, and the Portuguese accepted there were few positive to take from his latest humiliation.

"Really bad afternoon for us, really bad result for us, for our fans," he said. "We have to realise why and we will realise for sure.

"We started well the match, it started really balanced. We know how they are strong in counter-attack and it started like we planned it and we scored early.

"After we made the first mistake during the match when they equalised, the game changed completely.

"We lost many things in our behaviour and our organisation and in this level we cannot do that.

"At half-time we changed something in our tactical behaviour. I told them we cannot concede any more because we will score again and first two minutes of second half we conceded again.

"Every time they went forward it was easy for them. Our organisation in our defensive moment, we don't put enough aggressiveness in the match."

