Spurs not just thinking about Messi – Rose

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    01 Oct 2018, 04:53 IST
Messi - cropped
Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Tottenham full-back Danny Rose insists his team cannot just focus on Lionel Messi as they prepare for a crucial Champions League clash against Barcelona.

The Premier League outfit host Barca at Wembley on Wednesday, needing a win after losing their Group B opener to Inter.

Rose believes Spurs can get a strong result against the LaLiga giants and Messi, who already has five league goals this term and opened his European campaign with a hat-trick.

"He's my favourite. I'd be excited to watch if I'm not playing, or to play against him. It's an experience we've got to enjoy," he said.

"The manager wouldn't want us to be going out there scared of him, and as long as we all do our job properly it's a game we feel we can go out there and win.

"If we do well as a team, not just as individuals, we can pen Barcelona back, not just Messi. We're not going to be going out there just thinking about Messi. They've got a world class front three and they're all to be feared if we're not on our game."

Spurs were on track for a winning start in the Champions League, only to concede twice late at San Siro.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have won three straight games since that defeat and Rose knows how important their meeting with Barca is.

"It's a massive game. We have to win, we're fully aware of that. We're all bitterly disappointed with how the Inter Milan game finished. There's no mistake we have to win on Wednesday," he said.

"At the minute we're winning ugly and we're just waiting for the performance to go with the victories."

