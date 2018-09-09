Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spurs primed to grow in new stadium, says Lucas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
233   //    09 Sep 2018, 17:17 IST
LucasMoura - Cropped
Lucas Moura celebrates his goal against Fulham

Lucas Moura is hopeful Tottenham's new stadium will be worth the wait, believing the club can grow further in a bigger arena.

Spurs have been left frustrated by the failure to move into their newly built White Hart Lane home on schedule, instead again having to play fixtures at Wembley and, in the upcoming EFL Cup clash with Watford, Stadium MK.

But Lucas, the Premier League's Player of the Month, sees the switch to a bigger ground as crucial in Tottenham's development as they hope to continue to compete at football's top table.

"Tottenham are one of the great clubs of England and, at a stadium with a bigger capacity, they can get even bigger," the Brazilian told the Mirror. "We are in the most important moment to grow as a club.

"There is a big future here in the Premier League and Champions League. We can go a long way in Europe, even now. It's an exciting time."

Lucas is one of several Spurs players to have talked up their title chances this term and, despite a defeat to Watford before the international break, he is confident of a challenge.

"We know we are a good team," Lucas said. "Winning the first three games of the season proves that we are doing things well and that we can go far in the Premier League this season.

"It's still very early, but we are going for everything this year. We want to give the fans a lot of joy."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Spurs a bigger club that PSG, says Lucas Moura
RELATED STORY
Gracia & Lucas scoop Premier League monthly awards
RELATED STORY
Three talking points from Spurs resounding victory over...
RELATED STORY
Mauricio Pochettino hesitant to praise Lucas Moura after...
RELATED STORY
Spurs benefiting from a lack of signings, claims Kane
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's defeat to Spurs shows just how...
RELATED STORY
Stadium MK to host Tottenham-Watford EFL Cup tie
RELATED STORY
Tottenham's move to new stadium delayed
RELATED STORY
Pochettino looks to Lucas and Llorente as Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Mauricio Pochettino reveals what Lucas Moura changed in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us