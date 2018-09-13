Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spurs without Alli and Lloris for Liverpool clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
622   //    13 Sep 2018, 18:23 IST
DeleAlli - cropped
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli

Dele Alli will miss Tottenham's Premier League match against Liverpool with a hamstring injury as club captain Hugo Lloris also remains on the sidelines.

According to Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, Alli suffered the injury during the early stages of England's Nations League clash with Spain but still played every minute of the 2-1 defeat.

The 22-year-old midfielder could also be ruled out of next Tuesday's Champions League opener away to Inter.

"He's a little but unlucky," Pochettino told Sky Sports News. "He suffered a small injury after 20 minutes in the game against Spain at Wembley

"We are disappointed because we are going to miss him for this game and maybe against Inter in the Champions League.

"The most important thing is it is not a big issue and we hope Dele can be available as soon as possible."

Goalkeeper Lloris sustained a thigh problem during last month's 3-0 win at Manchester United, which meant he missed the subsequent 2-1 loss at Watford and France's international commitments over the past week.

Lloris, who was this week fined £50,000 and handed a 20-month ban after pleading guilty to drink-driving, had hoped to be fit to face Liverpool but a statement on Tottenham's official website confirmed he is expected to be out for "several weeks".

"Now he is going to do another scan to try and see how much he is injured," Pochettino added.

"Hopefully everything is going well and he can be back as soon as possible, like Dele."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Lloris hopes to return for Tottenham-Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Preview: Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Liverpool not interested Rabiot deal, Klopp targets...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Probable starting XI vs Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Ranking the top 5 defensive duos of the...
RELATED STORY
Mo magic: Salah shakes off rust as Liverpool make flying...
RELATED STORY
Predicting all of Liverpool's upcoming fixtures for this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us