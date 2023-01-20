St. Johnstone vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

St. Johnstone will entertain reigning champions Rangers at the McDiarmid Park in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts were eliminated from the fourth round last season and will look to improve that here. Rangers, meanwhile, enjoyed a great run in the Scottish Cup last season, conceding just once (against Celtic) in five games since the fourth round.

St. Johnstone won the competition in the 2020-21 edition but failed to defend their title last season. Interestingly, they have lifted the cup more times in the last 13 years (twice) than Rangers (once). They suffered a 4-2 defeat at home against Livingston in the Premiership last Saturday, while Rangers beat Kilmarnock 3-2 in midweek.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 136 times across competitions since their first meeting in 1924.

As expected, Rangers have dominated proceedings, leading 102-17.

They have met five times in the Scottish Cup, with Rangers leading 4-1. St. Johnstone emerged victorious when they last met in the Cup in the 2020-21 edition.

St. Johnstone beat Rangers 2-1 in the Premiership in November.

The hosts have lost their last two games, while Rangers are unbeaten in their last ten across competitions.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Prediction

St. Johnstone have lost their last five games. They have also lost their last three matches at home but have scored in six of their last seven.

The Gers, meanwhile, have won their last three away games, keeping two clean sheets. Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, Rangers should take the win.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 1-2 Rangers

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Rangers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Alfredo Morelos to score any time - Yes

