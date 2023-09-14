St. Johnstone vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023

St. Johnstone host Rangers at McDiarmid Park in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts are yet to record a win in the new season after four games as they prepare to take on Rangers at home this weekend. The visitors won their previous clash with St. Johnstone 2-0 at the Ibrox, but the latter ended with a man less.

The Saints ended the 2022-23 season in ninth spot out of 12 teams. They're bottom of the standings with two points, following two draws. St. Johnstone enrolled six new players in the summer, including centre-forward Luke Jephcott, but their campaign is yet to pick up steam.

Rangers, meanwhile, head into the game off consecutive defeats. They were crushed by PSV 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League followed by a home setback to Celtic 1-0 in league action. The visitors are fourth in the standings, trailing leaders Celtic by four points.

The Light Blues retained most of their players, but two key ones left. Antonio Čolak, second top scorer with 14 goals, now plies his trade at Parma. Ryan Kent, who racked up eight assists last season, has joined Fenerbahçe.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Johnstone have won once and lost four times in their last five games against Rangers.

The hosts have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games with Rangers.

St. Johnstone have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Rangers have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

St. Johnstone have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Rangers have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: St. Johnstone: D-D-L-L-L; Rangers: L-L-W-D-W

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Prediction

St. Johnstone have sidelined goalkeeper Ross Sinclair and midfielder Drey Wright with injuries, but top scorer Maksym Kucheryavyi (two goals) is available for selection.

Rangers, meanwhile, will miss the services of Steven Davis, who's recovering from a ligament rupture. A win will move them into the top three. Rangers are expected to prevail, based on their better form and experience.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 1-2 Rangers

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rangers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Rangers to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Johnstone to score - Yes