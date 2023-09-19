St Louis City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023

St Louis City welcome Los Angeles FC to Citypark in a top-of-the-table MLS Western Conference clash on Wednesday (September 20).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Houston Dynamo over the weekend. Corey Baird and Joao Klauss scored in either half to ensure a share of the spoils. Los Angeles, meanwhile saw off city rivals Los Angeles Galaxy 4-2 at home, thanks to Denis Bouanga's brace.

The win saw the California outfit hold on to second spot in the Western Conference, having garnered 43 points from 28 games and with a game in hand. St Louis, meanwhile, are six points clear at the summit.

St Louis City vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Los Angeles claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

St Louis's last six league games have had goals at both ends.

Six of Los Angeles's last seven games across competitions have had at least three goals, with four games seeing goals at both ends.

St Louis have the best home record in the Western Conference, with 31 points from 14 games. They also have the best attack, with 37 goals scored.

Los Angeles are winless in five away games.

St Louis have won their last four home games.

St Louis City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Two of the most consistent sides in the Western Conference trade tackles. St Louis have been solid at home, while Los Angeles have struggled on their travels.

Both sides like to play on the front foot, so an entertaining and end-to-end game could ensue. A win for St Louis would take them further clear at the summit, an outcome LAFC would be keen to avoid.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: St Louis 2-2 Los Angeles

St Louis City vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals