St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

St. Louis City entertain San Jose Earthquakes at the Citypark Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts have enjoyed a dream start to their MLS campaign, winning their first three games. They recorded a comeback 2-1 win over Portland Timbers in their previous outing, thanks to Jared Stroud and Kyle Hiebert strikes.

San Jose, meanwhile, made it two wins in as many games as Cristian Espinoza's 78th-minute winner helped them see off Colorado Rapids at home on Sunday (March 12).

The hosts sit atop the Western Conference with nine points, while the visitors have six points and are in fifth place.

St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in the MLS.

The hosts have scored at least twice in their first three league outings and scored three in their only home game against Charlotte earlier this month.

Interestingly, both of San Jose's wins in the league this season have come at home. They suffered a 2-1 defeat at Atlanta United in the campaign opener.

Since the 2022 MLS campaign, no team has won fewer away games (1) than San Jose. They have lost 13 of 19 games in this period and drawn six times.

St. Louis City made history in their previous outing, recording their third win in as many games. That equalled Seattle Sounders' record as the only expansion team to win their first three MLS games.

Interestingly, the hosts have recorded comeback wins in three straight games, becoming the first team to do so since LA Galaxy in August 2015 and the first to do so in the first three games of a season.

St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

St. Louis City are on a roll at the moment and expected to have the upper hand, having the best-attacking record in the MLS. The visitors, meanwhile, have bounced back well after losing their campaign opener and are on a two-game winning run.

There's no history between the two teams in the MLS, so current form might prove to be a decisive factor. As San Jose have just one win in their last 20 games, St. Louis could eke out a narrow win and extend the visitors' misery.

Prediction: St. Louis 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Louis

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Espinoza to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes