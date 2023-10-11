St. Lucia vs Guadeloupe Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023

St. Lucia entertain Guadeloupe at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday (October 12).

Both teams are leading Group A of League B with six points apiece, having won their previous two games. St. Lucia are atop the standings, thanks to a higher goal differential (+6) than Guadeloupe (+5). The two sides are meeting each other for the first time, with St. Lucia hoping to snatch a historic promotion to League A.

St. Lucia are enjoying a purple patch, losing once in 10 games across competitions. They will be looking to extend their impressive home streak to four straight wins, but the visitors are as good and ambitious. With four rounds of games to spare, the fate of the group is far from being settled.

Guadeloupe, meanwhile, beat Saint Kitts and Nevis 2-1 and Sint Maarten 4-0 as they also eye a first-time promotion to League A. The group’s top finisher will claim the ticket. Guadeloupe will move to the top if they win but remain second if they lose.

Les Gwada Boys are coming off consecutive road wins and are unbeaten in four away games. Guadeloupe will hope to continue that form at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground ahead of the reverse fixture which they host on October 15.

St. Lucia vs Guadeloupe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Lucia have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

The hosts, like Guadeloupe, played their two previous Nations League seasons in League B and C respectively.

St. Lucia have scored 13 goals and conceded four in their last five games.

Guadeloupe have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five road games.

Guadeloupe have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while St. Lucia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Guadeloupe: W-W-L-W-W; St. Lucia: W-W-L-W-D

St. Lucia vs Guadeloupe Prediction

Both teams are free-scoring sides, boasting 13 goals apiece in their last two games. Former Leeds striker Dominic Poleon leads St. Lucia with three goals and is the team’s main attacking threat.

Meanwhile, Luther Archimede is Guadeloupe’s most influential player, scoring twice in the competition. Nevertheless, St. Lucia come as the favourites based on their superior recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: St. Lucia 2-1 Guadeloupe

St. Lucia vs Guadeloupe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – St. Lucia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: St. Lucia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Guadeloupe to score - Yes