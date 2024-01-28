St. Pauli vs Dusseldorf Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

St. Pauli welcome Dusseldorf to Millerntor-Stadion for the DFB Pokal quarterfinal on Tuesday (January 30).

This all-Bundesliga 2 clash comes just three days after both sides faced off in the league. Marcel Hartel scored a first-half brace, while Christos Tzolis halved the deficit late on as St. Pauli left with a 2-1 away win.

Dusseldorf booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 comeback win at Magdeburg in the last round. St. Pauli, meanwhile, qualified with a comfortable 4-1 win at Homburg in the last round in December 2023.

St. Pauli vs Dusseldorf Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's clash ended a run of six meetings between the two teams to produce less than three goals.

St. Pauli are unbeaten in 11 games at home across competitions, winning six.

Six of Dusseldorf's last seven away games have produced at least three goals, with five witnessing goals at both ends.

Six of their last eight head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Dusseldorf have lost just one of their last seven away games, winning five.

Six of St. Pauli's last seven games across competitions have seen both sides score.

St. Pauli vs Dusseldorf Prediction

Both sides will renew acquaintances just three days after facing each other in the league.

A place in the last-four is at stake, and Dusseldorf will have an opportunity to immediately avenage their league loss. To do so, Kiezkicker will have to do something nobody else has achieved this term: at the Millerntor-Stadion.

St. Pauli are flying high domestically and are the frontrunners in the promotion race to the Bundesliga. Fabian Hurzeler's side have started 2024 positively, winning both games. They will look to build on that by advancing to the DFB Pokal semifinal.

Games between the two sides have tended to be cagey affairs in recent years. However, expect the trend to be bucked in a narrow win for St. Pauli.

Prediction: St. Pauli 2-1 Dusseldorf

St. Pauli vs Dusseldorf Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Pauli to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals