St. Polten Women vs Slavia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023 

St. Polten Women and Slavia Women battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Wednesday (December 13).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 home win over Altach/Vorderland in the Austrian Women's Bundesliga. Maria Mikolajova and Sarah Mattner-Trembleau scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Slavia, meanwhile, were last in action when they thrashed FC Praha 9-0 in an away tie in the Czech Women's Cup. They will channel their energies back to the continent.

Their last game in the Women's Champions League was a 1-0 defeat at Brann in November. St. Polten fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Lyon last time out. The two losses left both sides at the foot of Group B on zero points.

St. Polten Women vs Slavia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were also drawn in the same group in the Champions League last season, with St. Polten winning 1-0 in the Czech Republic and drawing 1-1 in Austria.

Slavia's last 12 games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Five of St. Polten's last seven games across competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Slavia have scored at least two goals in five of their last six away games across competitions.

Slavia's last four competitive games have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.

St. Polten Women vs Slavia Women Prediction

St. Polten and Slavia are yet to register their first points of the campaign, but their double-header clashes offers both sides an opportunity to get back on track. Whichever side gets more points across both games could stand a chance to ostensibly finish runners-up in the group, behind Lyon.

Both sides have not been in action since the end of November, so they should be well-rested. They are renewing acquaintances just one year after a group-stage ouster from the Champions League.

The game could be a keenly contested affair, but expect the hosts to narrowly eke out a slender victory.

Prediction: St. Polten 1-0 Slavia

St. Polten Women vs Slavia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Polten to win or draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - St. Polten to win either half