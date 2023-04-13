Standard Liege vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14, 2023

Standard Liege host Sporting Charleroi at the Maurice Dufrasne on Friday (April 14) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain in the race for Championship football. Standard beat leaders Genk 2-0 in their last outing, with Olympiacos loanee Philip Zinckernagel scoring a quickfire double in the first half. Standard have picked up 52 points from 32 games and sit sixth in the league table.

Charleroi, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of results at the moment and are pushing for the playoffs after a difficult first half of the season. They had a 3-2 comeback win over Zulte Waregem in their last game, with Damien Marcq scoring a brilliant winner from outside the area deep into injury time.

Standard Liege vs Sporting Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 meetings between Standard and Charleroi, who trail 28-9.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in the fixture.

Nine of Standard's 14 league wins this season have come at home.

Charleroi have picked up 25 points on the road in the top flight this season. Only the top three teams in the league have picked up more.

The Zebras have scored 42 league goals this season, the fewest in the top half of the league.

Les Rouches have kept just one clean sheet in four games.

Standard Liege vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Standard are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last seven league games. They're unbeaten in three home games and will fancy their chances here.

Charleroi, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and have won five of their last six games. They have been solid on the road recently but could see defeat against stronger opposition.

Prediction: Standard 1-0 Sporting

Standard Liege vs Sporting Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Standard

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

