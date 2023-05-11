Standard Liege vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023 

Standard Liege host Westerlo at the Maurice Dufrasne on Saturday (May 13) in the Jupiler Pro League qualification playoffs.

The hosts have struggled in the league recently and are falling behind in the race for the playoffs. Standard lost 2-1 to Gent last time out. They fell behind in the first half before drawing level via a Steven Alzate strike early after the restart. An error from goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart, though, saw Gent clinch all three points.

Standard are second in the qualifying round standings with 29 points. They're five points behind Gent at the top of the pile.

Westerlo, meanwhile, have also hit a rough patch in the league recently after a previously solid showing in the Pro League. They lost 5-3 to Cercle Brugge last time out falling, behind in the opening five minutes and falling short despite a hat-trick from RB Salzburg loanee Nene Dorgeles.

Standard Liege vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between the two teams. Standard lead 22-4.

Standard have won two of their last three games in the fixture after going winless in six.

Westerlo are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Ten of Standard's 16 league wins this season have come at home.

Westerlo have scored 65 league goals this season, the fourth-highest in the top flight.

Les Rouches have kept 12 cleans sheets in the Pro League this season, the third-highest in the competition.

Standard Liege vs Westerlo Prediction

Standard are on a three-game winless run after winning three games on the trot. Their latest result ended their four-game unbeaten run at the Maurice Dufrasne.

Westerlo, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in six games. They have struggled on the road of late and could suffer defeat here.

Prediction: Standard 2-1 Westerlo

Standard Liege vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Standard

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight matchups.)

