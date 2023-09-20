Standard Liege vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22, 2023

Fresh off their first win of the season, Standard Liege go head-to-head with Westerlo in round eight of the Jupiler Pro League on Friday (September 22).

The hosts got their new league campaign up and running with a 3-1 win over Eupen on Sunday. Before that, Carl Hoefkens’s men were winless in six games, losing three.

Standard now return home, where they're without a win in six competitive games since a 3-1 win over Sporting Charleroi on April 14.

Westerlo, meanwhile, failed to stop the rot, as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp on Friday.

Since starting their league campaign with a 2-2 draw with Eupen on July 29, De Roeck’s side have lost six games, conceding 14 goals and scoring five. Westerlo are rooted to the bottom of the standings, with just one point, while Standard are seventh with six points.

Standard Liege vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 35 meetings, Standard have been imperious in the fixture.

Westerlo have managed just five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared eight times.

Standard are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games against Westerlo, claiming seven wins since August 2008.

De Roeck’s men are on a six-game losing streak and are winless in nine league outings, losing eight, since a 3-0 win over Standard Liege in May.

Standard are winless in seven home games across competitions, losing four, since a 3-1 win over Charleroi in April.

Standard Liege vs Westerlo Prediction

Buoyed by their win on Sunday, Standard head into the weekend with renewed confidence. They will fancy their chances of three points against an out-of-sorts Westerlo side.

Prediction: Standard 3-1 Westerlo

Standard Liege vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Standard

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of their last seven clashes.)