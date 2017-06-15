Star Sports Football Twitter handle crosses the 1 million followers mark

by Press Release News 15 Jun 2017, 18:08 IST

A leading voice for football on social media, @StarFootball – the official Star Sports Football Twitter handle – has surpassed the following of football teams by garnering more than 1 million followers. This growth is fuelled by fascinating content, engaging updates which include the latest news and happenings from the world of Football.

In just one year, the page has witnessed a massive 930% organic growth, becoming a popular social destination for the football community.

@StarFootball has 9 lakh more followers since April 2016. Real-time updates and appealing campaigns related to leagues such as Premier League and Bundesliga help fans engage with the handle and enjoy football during the games and even off-season. The @StarFootball community is now bigger in number than most of the football leagues and clubs in the world.

The handle has more followers than most current Premier League teams, apart from the ‘Big Four’ and Man City; more followers than most current La Liga teams, apart from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid; and most current Bundesliga teams, except Bayern Munich and Dortmund.

Enthused about reaching this milestone, a Star India Spokesperson said, “Star Sports is committed to bringing fans closer to football, and this is true across our social media platforms as well. Star Sports engages with the growing base of Football fans through its official Twitter handle, @StarFootball.

“It is exciting to see the page reach more than 1 million followers. Over time, it has emerged as a community that engages not just with fans but also national and international players. We will continue to drive interesting conversations with more immersive and compelling content.”

World-class footballers from the Indian Super League, Premier League, and Bundesliga have been seen engaging on @StarFootball. Among these are popular names such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Riyad Mahrez, Arata Izumi, John Arne Riise and Nico Velez.

The handle is followed by world-renowned opinion makers such as Jordan Henderson, Matthew Hayden, Joe Morrison, Mikael Silvestre and clubs like LFC India, Chelsea India etc.

The Star Sports Football Twitter page brings the latest in Football to the fans and helps them remain informed about their favourite clubs and players. The handle has emerged as a digital destination for fans to catch match build-ups, view posters of their favourite, entertaining memes and some finest moments in football, among others.