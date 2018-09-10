Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Steelers, Browns tie in wet and wild OT thriller

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    10 Sep 2018, 03:33 IST
juju-smith-schuster-090918-usnews-getty-ftr
JuJu Smith-Schuster

Le'Veon Bell had a reason to smile on Sunday, after the Pittsburgh Steelers drew with the Cleveland Browns.

The disgruntled Steelers running back threw some major shade at his team with a saucy tweet after Pittsburgh tied the Browns 21-21 in the season opener.

The sloppy matchup pummelled by heavy rainfall saw 23 accepted penalties and six turnovers. The Browns were down 21-7 but surged late for a 14-point comeback in the final eight minutes to force overtime before kickers Chris Boswell and Zane Gonzalez missed 42- and 43-yard field goals, respectively, resulting in the first week one tie since 1971.

Despite the absence of Bell amid his contract holdout, Pittsburgh's offense thrived under second-year rusher James Conner, who logged 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries while also adding 32 receiving yards on three catches. Second-year receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster led the Steelers in receiving with 119 yards while Antonio Brown added 93 yards and a score.

On the opposing side, Jarvis Landry led the Browns in receiving with 106 yards while fellow wideout Josh Gordon caught the game-tying touchdown on a 17-yard pass.

Under center, Tyrod Taylor flourished in his debut with the Browns. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback hit 15-of-40 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown with one interception while adding 77 yards and a score on eight carries.

Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger threw three first-half picks but rebounded to finish 23-for-41 for 335 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers head back to Pittsburgh for their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in week two, while the Browns are slated to visit the New Orleans Saints.

Omnisport
NEWS
2018 NFL preview: AFC North outlook
RELATED STORY
Top 5 signings by Serie A clubs in history
RELATED STORY
Is Arsenal bullied by the media?
RELATED STORY
Football players and their relationship with supermodels 
RELATED STORY
5 Instances When Top Footballers Lost Their Cool And Went...
RELATED STORY
Precedence: The reason behind Juventus's quest for the...
RELATED STORY
3 big occasions where FC Barcelona was favoured by the...
RELATED STORY
Why Vidic and Ferdinand were United's best ever defensive...
RELATED STORY
Spain Tour 2018, ATK vs Fulham: Date, Start Time and Preview
RELATED STORY
Stadium MK to host Tottenham-Watford EFL Cup tie
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us