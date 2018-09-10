Steelers, Browns tie in wet and wild OT thriller

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 35 // 10 Sep 2018, 03:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Le'Veon Bell had a reason to smile on Sunday, after the Pittsburgh Steelers drew with the Cleveland Browns.

The disgruntled Steelers running back threw some major shade at his team with a saucy tweet after Pittsburgh tied the Browns 21-21 in the season opener.

The sloppy matchup pummelled by heavy rainfall saw 23 accepted penalties and six turnovers. The Browns were down 21-7 but surged late for a 14-point comeback in the final eight minutes to force overtime before kickers Chris Boswell and Zane Gonzalez missed 42- and 43-yard field goals, respectively, resulting in the first week one tie since 1971.

Despite the absence of Bell amid his contract holdout, Pittsburgh's offense thrived under second-year rusher James Conner, who logged 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries while also adding 32 receiving yards on three catches. Second-year receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster led the Steelers in receiving with 119 yards while Antonio Brown added 93 yards and a score.

On the opposing side, Jarvis Landry led the Browns in receiving with 106 yards while fellow wideout Josh Gordon caught the game-tying touchdown on a 17-yard pass.

Under center, Tyrod Taylor flourished in his debut with the Browns. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback hit 15-of-40 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown with one interception while adding 77 yards and a score on eight carries.

Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger threw three first-half picks but rebounded to finish 23-for-41 for 335 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers head back to Pittsburgh for their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in week two, while the Browns are slated to visit the New Orleans Saints.