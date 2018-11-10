×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sterling 2023: The best is yet to come, insists City and England star

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    10 Nov 2018, 01:16 IST
sterling-cropped
Manchester City star Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling believes he has far more improvement in him under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City after signing a bumper new deal with the Premier League champions.

The England winger has reached terms running until the end of the 2022-23 campaign that could reportedly earn him as much as £300,000 per week.

Sterling joined City from Liverpool in 2015 and has proved himself an integral member of Guardiola's free-scoring side.

Season-on-season at the Etihad Stadium he has been involved in a greater number of goals and, with seven strikes and as many assists to his name this term, the 23-year-old feels the sky is the limit.

"There's definitely a lot more to come," he told City TV. "There's stuff that I'm still working on. There's never a time when I think 'this is where it stops'.

"I always want to get better and, ultimately, get my numbers up. I want to score more goals, get more assists and help the team as much as possible.

"But not try to be selfish or anything like that. I'm a person who tries to do my best for the team but if I'm producing and other players are producing that's only going to help the team."

Sterling's stunning strike against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek underlined his continued progression in front of goal, something he attributes to having a calmer head when chances fall his way.

"Sometimes you see the goal and get giddy," he said.

"With time, I started to realise what I was doing in front of goal and stopped rushing it.

"Just be more ruthless and don't think too much about it – do what you do each day with the coaches on the training pitch."

Along with Guardiola's influence, shooting drills with assistant coach Mikel Arteta on the training field have also had an impact.

"Mikel does individual bits with me and all the attackers, and if the coaches see something they'll come to you and speak about it," Sterling added, with Sunday's derby showdown at home to Manchester United next on the agenda.

"At the end of the day they can only do so much and when you get on the pitch you have to replicate what you've been doing with these guys. Mikel has been tremendous."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Sterling 2023: The rise and rise of Raheem at Man City
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Sterling signs Manchester City contract...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Raheem Sterling has come of age and Gareth...
RELATED STORY
Sterling knows we want him - Guardiola on new deal for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: 5 things observed |...
RELATED STORY
Sterling too young to be among the world's best - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Man City 6-1 Southampton: 3 Players who won the game for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City wait on Sterling after De Bruyne's deal...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola and the unlocking of Raheem Sterling’s talent
RELATED STORY
Hits and Flops: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Today CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Today LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Today NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Today SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Today CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Tomorrow LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us