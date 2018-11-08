×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Sterling apologises to referee and Shakhtar over penalty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
150   //    08 Nov 2018, 04:04 IST
sterling - CROPPED
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

Raheem Sterling has apologised to referee Viktor Kassai and Shakhtar Donetsk after he was wrongly awarded a penalty in Manchester City's 6-0 Champions League triumph. 

The England winger went down in the box after 24 minutes having kicked the turf as he shaped to shoot in Wednesday's Group F clash. 

However, Kassai believed Sterling had been brought down by Mykola Matvyenko and promptly pointed to the spot, allowing Gabriel Jesus to net City's second.

City boss Pep Guardiola appeared to motion that he did not agree with the decision and Sterling himself accepts that he was the beneficiary of an incorrect call.

"I went to chip the ball and I don't know what happened next," he told BT Sport. "I ended up on the floor and turned around...

"I don't think I felt contact, it was my bad. I hit the floor, scuffed the floor, so apologies to the ref and apologies to Shakhtar."

Discussing City's win, which featured a Jesus hat-trick and sends his side three points clear of Lyon at the top of the group, Sterling added: "It was massive. We needed to get the win to keep the pressure on the others and that's exactly what we've done."

City's focus now shifts to Sunday's Manchester derby, as local rivals United – fresh from winning at Juventus – visit the Etihad Stadium.

"I need a couple of days now," said Sterling. "We'll take it slowly, do our recovery and prepare for that.

"It'll be a massive game at the weekend, but I'm sure we'll try to do our best and try to get the three points."

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Opinion: Pep Guardiola cannot afford to get complacent...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Raheem Sterling has come of age and Gareth...
RELATED STORY
Sterling wins farcical penalty, City wins 6-0 in CL
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: 5 things observed |...
RELATED STORY
Sterling too young to be among the world's best - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Shakhtar tie on par with Manchester derby for Walker
RELATED STORY
Guardiola impressed by Sterling and Sane consistency
RELATED STORY
Guardiola and the unlocking of Raheem Sterling’s talent
RELATED STORY
There's been a lot of talking - Sterling explains Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons Real Madrid should move for Raheem Sterling
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us