Sterling can be one of the best - Sane hails improving Man City team-mate

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    21 Dec 2018, 02:38 IST
Sane_Sterling_cropped
Manchester City team-mates Leroy Sane (left) and Raheem Sterling.

Leroy Sane has praised Raheem Sterling for his performances this season and believes his motivated Manchester City team-mate will only continue to get better in the future.

Sterling scored 18 Premier League goals to help City claim the title at a canter last term, Pep Guardiola's side finishing 19 points clear of nearest rivals Manchester United.

The England international is on course to surpass that tally in 2018-19, managing nine in 14 league appearances so far as the reigning champions aim to defend their crown.

Sane feels his fellow forward's return is a testament to his hard work in training, leading to him becoming even more clinical in front of goal.

"He scores a lot of goals and helps us in every way," the Germany international said in an interview with CityTV.

"He's a really good guy, a humble guy but also someone who is motivated to improve in his own game. 

"This has what has pushed him to get better and better. If he keeps going like this every year, he will soon be one of the best players.

"You can see that he is taking his chances much more than last season, and last season he still scored a lot of goals."

After struggling to hold down a regular first-team place following the arrival of Riyad Mahrez at the Etihad Stadium, Sane has found form of late, scoring five goals in his last seven outings in all competitions.

While the 22-year-old was unable to find the net in City's 2-0 reverse at Chelsea on December 8, he believes the setback has only helped motivate the squad.

"I'm really happy with how things have gone, but I'm also happy for the team," the Germany international said. 

"We've won our games and improved a lot day by day. We've learned about our mistakes, too. 

"Even with the loss to Chelsea - obviously everyone was disappointed after the game because it was a big game, an important game for us, and obviously if you lose in a game its slightly disappointing - we all learned from it, not just what we did wrong but also what we did well. 

"We had a good game, had a good chance to score the first goal, but we know what we have to do better the next time."

City sit a point behind leaders Liverpool in the table ahead of a busy festive period in England. They host Crystal Palace on Saturday before rounding out 2018 with trips to Leicester City and Southampton.

