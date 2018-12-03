×
Sterling delights Guardiola but City boss still wants more

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    03 Dec 2018, 20:38 IST
RaheemSterling - cropped
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling can improve on the sparkling form he has shown for Manchester City this season, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Sterling scored his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign in Saturday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

The England international also has six assists to his name for City in the top flight this term and scored twice in the Three Lions' stunning 3-2 Nations League win over Spain.

Those returns underline the 23-year-old's impressive development under Guardiola but, having signed a new long-term contract at Etihad Stadium last month, Sterling has been challenged to make further strides.

"He can do better. We are so delighted with what he has done in three years, but he can do better," former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola said ahead of Tuesday's Premier League trip to Watford.

"[He can be] more consistent, [have better] first controls, his receptions [of possession]. Many, many things.

"Definitely [the stats are good]. We are delighted but he can do better."

It is unclear whether Sterling will be rejoined in City's attack by Sergio Aguero at Vicarage Road after the striker sat out the Bournemouth win with a muscular problem.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was substituted with a bloodied nose at the weekend and is also a doubt for a game that comes too soon for Kevin De Bruyne, who has an injured knee.

"We have training right now in the afternoon [on Monday], so I cannot tell you the answer right now," Guardiola said when asked about the status of Aguero and Zinchenko.

"Kevin is not ready. The other two, I don't know."

