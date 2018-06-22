Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sterling: my daughter is Liverpool through and through!

Raheem Sterling said that despite Manchester City's historic Premier League winning season, his daughter only cares about his old team.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 16:20 IST
1.24K
raheem sterling-cropped
Raheem Sterling

England winger Raheem Sterling made history with Manchester City last season and, while many people were impressed, his daughter was not one of them. 

The Premier League champions became the first team to reach 100 points in a season after dominating the league and securing the title in April. 

Despite being a crucial figure in the team, scoring 18 times as they won the league and the EFL Cup, he could not convince his daughter to change her loyalties to his current team.

Writing in The Players' Tribune, former Liverpool star Sterling said: "The other day, my daughter's running round the house singing a little song. And her dad just won the league with City. Just got 100 points in the league actually.

"Does she care? Haaaaa! Mate, she don't give two Scooby-Doos about Manchester City. She's Liverpool through and through. 

"So she's running through the halls – and I swear to God she runs exactly like her dad. Chest puffed way out, back arched, hand flapping about a bit. 

"She's running through the halls like Raheem Sterling, and you know what she's singing?

"Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Runnin' down the wing! Salahhhhh la la la la la la la! Egyptian king!

"Can you believe that? Cold-blooded, mate."

Liverpool Football Manchester City
Liverpool ride luck and show steel to keep dream alive
RELATED STORY
Sterling benched against old club, Laporte to play left-back
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City: 4 key battles that decided...
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
Maybe it is my fault - City goal collapses worrying...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool boss Klopp winning Hamann over... but he still...
RELATED STORY
Alexander-Arnold explains how Liverpool kept Sane quiet
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the Player of the Year award in the...
RELATED STORY
3 things that went right for Liverpool against Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who didn't make the PFA Team of the Year
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us