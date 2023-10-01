Stoke City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3, 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stoke City and Southampton lock horns at the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday (October 3). Both sides snapped their run of four league games without a win at the weekend.

Stoke turned in a resilient team performance as they fought back from two goals down to claim a thrilling 3-2 win over Bristol City on Saturday. Before that, Alex Neil’s men were on a five-game winless run, losing four, including a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup third round on September 27.

With 10 points from nine games, Stoke are 16th in the Championship, level on points with Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, Southampton returned to winning ways at the weekend, as they edged out Leeds United 3-1 at the St. Mary's Stadium. Russell Martin’s men had lost four previous league games, conceding 12 goals and scoring just twice.

With 13 points from nine games, Southampton are tenth in the standings, level on points with Leeds and West Bromwich Albion.

Stoke City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 34 wins from the last 79 meetings, Southampton boast a superior record in the fixture.

Stoke have picked up four fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 30 times.

The Potters are on a four-game unbeaten run against Southampton, winning twice, since a 2-1 loss in March 2016.

Martin’s men have lost three of their last four away games across competitions, with a 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle on August 19 being the exception.

Stoke City vs Southampton Prediction

Buoyed by their respective win at the weekend, both teams will head into the game with renewed confidence. The Saints, though, boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should win on the road.

Prediction: Stoke 1-2 Southampton

Stoke City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of Southampton’s last 10 games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 meetings.)