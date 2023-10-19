Stoke City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Stoke City welcome Sunderland to the Bet365 Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 12 fixture on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at high-fliers Leicester City before the international break. Kelechi Iheanacho broke the deadlock in the 24th minute before Jamie Vardy stepped off the bench to make sure of the result two minutes after coming on.

Sunderland, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough, having been reduced to 10 men. All four goals came after the break, with Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss finding the back of the net.

The defeat was the Black Cats' heaviest in the Wear-Tees derby and left them in fourth spot in the points table, having garnered 19 points from 11 games. Stoke, meanwhile, sit just outside the relegation zone with 10 points to show for their efforts after 11 outings.

Stoke City vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 153rd meeting between the two sides. Sunderland lead 66-48.

Their most recent meeting in Matrch 2023 saw Stoke going on a rampage in a 5-1 away win.

Stoke have won one of their last eight games across competitions, losing six.

Sunderland are on a three-game winning streak on the road, scoring three goals in each victory.

Sunderland are looking to register back-to-back away wins over Stoke for the first time since March 1983.

Stoke have conceded first in nine of their 11 league games this season, the most in the Championship.

Stoke City vs Sunderland Prediction

Sunderland suffered an embarrassing defeat to their Wear-Tees rivals before the international break and will look to put that disaster behind them.

Despite the defeat, Tony Mowbray's side remain firmly in the playoff spots and will target three points against a struggling Stoke side to consolidate their grip in the top six.

The Potters, meanwhile, have just a two-point cushion on the drop zone, but their poor run of form does not suggest that they can turn the tide anytime soon.

Expect Sunderland to claim maximum points with a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Stoke 0-2 Sunderland

Stoke City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sunderland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals