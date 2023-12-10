Stoke City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023 

Stoke City host Swansea City at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday (December 12) in the Championship.

The hosts have hit a rough patch in the league recently, as they are just outside the drop zone. Stoke lost 1-0 tot newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, squandering multiple scoring chances before conceding a late winner.

Stoke are 20th in the league table with 21 points from 20 games and are just two points above Queens Park Rangers in the first relegation spot.

Swansea, meanwhile, have endured an overall disappointing campaign, prompting the dismissal of head coach Michael Duff five months after his appointment. Interim boss Alan Sheehan led them to a 2-1 win over Rotherham United in his first game in charge. Charlie Patino and Jerry Yates got on the scoresheet for the Swans.

Swansea are 16th in the league standings with 24 points.

Stoke City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 80 meetings, Stoke lead 33-25.

Stoke are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Swansea are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Four of Swansea's six league wins this season have come on the road.

Stoke have scored 19 goals in the league this season. Only Rotherham United (18) and Sheffield Wednesday (13) have scored fewer.

Stoke City vs Swansea City Prediction

Stoke are on a four-game losing streak and are winless in six games. They are without a win or goal in three games at the bet365 Stadium,

Meanwhile, Swansea's latest result snapped a five-game winless streak. They have won four of their last six away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Stoke 1-2 Swansea

Stoke City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Swansea

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)