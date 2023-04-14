Stoke City vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Stoke City and West Brom meet at the Bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 15), as both teams eye a return to winning ways.

After starting the month with a 4-0 thrashing of Coventry City, the Potters have failed to win their next two, losing 2-1 to Bristol City and drawing goalless with Birmingham City. With 52 points, Alex Neil's side are down in 15th position in the league table, four places behind West Brom, who have accrued five points more than them.

West Brom, meanwhile, are winless in four games, drawing thrice. Following a pair of 1-0 wins, the Baggies drew 1-1 with Cardiff City, followed by a goalless stalemate with Millwall before Rotherham United inflicted on them a 3-1 loss. On Easter Monday, Carlos Corberan's side drew 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers.

Stoke City vs West Brom Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 151 clashes between the two sides, with Stoke leading 64-50.

Their last eight clashes have produced decisive results.

West Brom beat Stoke 2-0 in their first league clash of the season, snapping a run of three straight defeats

West Brom are looking to complete a first league double over Stoke since the 2018-19 season

The visitors have won two of their last three league games at Stoke, but their latest one ended in a 1-0 defeat

Stoke have a clean sheet in three of their last four outings, as many as in their previous 17 games in the Championship

Only three sides - Luton (25), Bristol City (23) and Rotherham (22) - have dropped more points from winning positions in the Championship this season than West Brom (20), with the Baggies dropping seven points in their last four games

Stoke City vs West Brom Prediction

Stoke City and West Brom are both struggling at the moment with just one win in five league games. Although this fixture has produced a winner in the last eight meetings, that run could end here.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 West Brom

Stoke City vs West Brom Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

