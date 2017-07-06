Stoke keen on move for Manchester City's Delph

Persistent injuries have hindered England man Fabian Delph's progress at Manchester City but Stoke City are ready to give him a fresh start.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 21:51 IST

Stoke City are ready to make a move for Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

England international Delph has endured an injury plagued two seasons at the Etihad Stadium since leaving Aston Villa in 2015.

The 27-year-old, who commands an asking price in the region of £12million according to the Telegraph, has been restricted to 24 Premier League appearances for City, scoring three goals.

"We have asked for an idea in terms of the possibility of doing something with Fabian Delph," Stoke boss Mark Hughes said.

"He is one of a number of players we are looking at, but we speak to a lot of clubs and ask about their plans for certain players.

"Fabian is one that we have asked about, because he is a good footballer, but with certain deals you are in the hands of other clubs.

"We are very active in the market at the moment, and we are hopeful that things will begin to move quickly for us."

448 - Fabian Delph has scored his first Premier League goal since netting against Crystal Palace in January 2016, 448 days ago. Relief. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 8, 2017

Hughes has already added Darren Fletcher and Josh Tymon to his squad, but long-serving duo Jonathan Walters and Glenn Whelan are understood to be on the verge of respective departures to Burnley and Villa.