Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stoke sign McClean from West Brom for £5m

Omnisport
NEWS
News
150   //    23 Jul 2018, 00:09 IST
James McClean
James McClean playing for West Brom

Stoke City have completed the signing of James McClean from West Brom for an initial £5million.

The Republic of Ireland winger has signed a four-year contract, with the deal including a possible £1m in add-ons.

McClean, 29, is Stoke's fourth signing of the transfer window, following Peter Etebo, Benik Afobe and Adam Federici to the club.

"James is a player I've admired for a long time," said manager Gary Rowett. "He has real quality with his left foot and he's an old-fashioned winger in so much that he retains width and gives teams balance."

McClean made 30 Premier League appearances last season as West Brom were relegated, although he only started 14 of those games.

He is now determined to help Stoke back into the top flight after they dropped down to the Championship along with the Baggies and Swansea City.

"Stoke City is a club that doesn't want to be in the Championship and I'm the same," said McClean. "Hopefully myself and the club can get back there at the first time of asking."

Omnisport
NEWS
5 Key Players That Will Leave West Bromwich Albion This...
RELATED STORY
Stoke relegated, West Brom beats Tottenham in EPL
RELATED STORY
The Liverpool striker West Brom must sign if they want...
RELATED STORY
West Brom sign Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone
RELATED STORY
West Brom's top 4 transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham: 3 Takeaways from the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Watford sign Foster from West Brom
RELATED STORY
Resurgent West Brom relegated as Southampton beat Swansea
RELATED STORY
Salah shares scoring record as Liverpool held by West Brom
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us