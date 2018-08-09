Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stokes 'could have killed me': cleared defendant

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
23   //    09 Aug 2018, 23:53 IST

London, Aug 9 (AFP) Ryan Hale, a former soldier allegedly knocked out by Ben Stokes, said the England cricketer "could have killed me", their trial heard Thursday, as the ex-serviceman was formally cleared of affray.

Stokes, Hale and a third man, Ryan Ali, were in Bristol Crown Court on Thursday for the fourth day of their trial for alleged affray in the southwest English city on September 25 last year.

After the prosecution concluded its case against the three men, judge Peter Blair told the jury to find Hale not guilty.

"I am directing you to find him not guilty in my analysis of the evidence," Blair said.

Hale, 28, was formally found not guilty and invited to leave the dock. The court has seen security camera footage of Stokes, 27, brawling with Hale and Ali in a Bristol street.

The prosecution has said Stokes first knocked out Hale, then 27-year-old Ali. On Thursday, jurors heard that Hale told police in a formal interview: "I'm a dad. He could have killed me. I don't know why he didn't stop.

"He could have beaten the living hell out of me. It's shocking to see someone doing that to someone who didn't do anything wrong." - 'Banter' -

Stokes told the court on Thursday that he had traded jokes over clothes with William O'Connor and Kai Barry, two openly gay regulars at the Mbargo club, but then stepped in to defend them when they were subjected to homophobic abuse by Hale and his friend Ali.

"I am very clear that the words being used towards these two gentlemen were about them being gay," he said.

"I stepped in and said you shouldn't be saying those things to those two men. "I was told by Mr Ali along the lines of 'Shut the fuck up or I'll bottle you'. I remember taking a swing at Mr Ali.

"I was protecting myself. I would say that I took a decision of what I did very quickly," Stokes added.

Hale said of Stokes: "There's no self-defence and he isn't defending anyone else. The case against Stokes and Ali continues

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Five players from previous eras who could have broken the...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who have killed
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 9 players who could be rated over 90
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could fill Andres Iniesta's boots at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 goalkeepers Chelsea could have signed for less than £71m
RELATED STORY
Reports: Man Utd and Barcelona could agree on a...
RELATED STORY
3 deals which could happen at Manchester United before...
RELATED STORY
Les Bleus: A truly diverse and multicultural football team
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow CHA WAL 07:30 PM Chatham Town vs Walton & Hersham
Tomorrow KNA SHO 07:30 PM Knaphill vs Sholing
Tomorrow NEW AME 07:30 PM Newport (Isle of Wight) vs Amesbury Town
Tomorrow AFC AFC 07:30 PM AFC Stoneham vs AFC Portchester
Tomorrow MEL BAD 07:30 PM Melksham Town vs Badshot Lea
Tomorrow HAM TEA 07:30 PM Hamworthy United vs Team Solent
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us