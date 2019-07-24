×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stones ready to fight for Manchester City place

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    24 Jul 2019, 04:30 IST
John Stones
England and Manchester City defender John Stones

John Stones says he is ready to fight for his place at Manchester City after falling out of favour last term.

Stones started 20 Premier League matches as Pep Guardiola's side retained the title.

But in the closing weeks of a triumphant campaign, Stones had to watch from the sidelines as Guardiola instead entrusted his captain Vincent Kompany, who struck a vital late winner against Leicester City.

Stones then looked rusty in international action for England as Gareth Southgate's side lost to Netherlands in the semi-finals before beating Switzerland to claim third place.

Kompany's decision to join Anderlecht as player-manager could open the door for Stones to return to City's back line, though, especially as the Belgium international has not been replaced.

"I took some time away in my holidays and reflected," Stones told reporters. "I've come back this season fighting for my chance to play again and put that right.

"I'm sure I will because I've got that strong mindset of putting things right and being honest when you've done something wrong.

"The last two months were frustrating, but any player not playing is frustrated. You have to respect the manager.

"I wanted to come on and try to affect any game that I could when I came on, however many minutes I got.

Advertisement

"It's about the team and not about John Stones or whoever else. That's why we won four trophies last season."

City have added Rodri to a squad packed with talent and Stones is looking forward to the action starting again.

"It's always non-stop. It's good to see new faces and obviously the club are wanting to move in the right direction, signing young players," he said.

"We've got quite a young squad now. We've still got players to come back from the Copa America and Riyad [Mahrez] from winning the Africa Cup of Nations. The full squad is not back yet while we're out on pre-season.

"That's something we've got to manage, with the new players coming and trying to settle and then more players coming back, trying to get to know them and how they play. It's an exciting time for us."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
Advertisement
Manchester City News: John Stones ready to fight for his place in the side and fill Vincent Kompany's 'big shoes'
RELATED STORY
Stones: Senior stars guiding City through tense run-in
RELATED STORY
Premier League News: "I’d like to have seen him go to Man City" - Former Arsenal midfielder on Maguire's potential move to Manchester United  
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: 5 things Manchester City should do to keep Liverpool at bay
RELATED STORY
Stones admires City team-mate Sterling on and off the pitch
RELATED STORY
John Stones | Manchester City 2018/19 Season Review
RELATED STORY
Mendy focused on Manchester City future after making FA Cup comeback
RELATED STORY
3 signings Manchester City should make this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer improved contract to David de Gea, City ready to match £70m bid for Harry Maguire and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Tottenham Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Manchester City v Tottenham Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us