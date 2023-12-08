Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Strasbourg take on Le Havre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday (December 10).

Strasbourg are 13th in the table, while newly promoted Le Havre are three spots above them. Just two points separate the two points, so this is a chance for the hosts to climb up the ranks.

So, which of the two teams will come out on top this weekend?

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

As this is Le Havre’s first top flight season in a while, the two sides have not faced off since the 2016-17 campaign. That season saw Strasbourg beat Le Havre twice and have lost one of their last six games against them.

Strasbourg won’t have much time to prepare for this game. They drew 1-1 with Brest on Thursday after their initial meeting was scrapped due to Storm Ciaran in November.

Strasbourg’s recent form has been poor. They have lost once in five games but have not won since beating Metz 4-2 in September.

Le Havre have not fared much better in recent weeks, winning one of their last five games. Their last game was a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions Paris St. Germain.

Both sides have only managed 12 goals this season, placing them among Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring teams. Only the bottom two sides have scored fewer goals.

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction

While neither side being free-scoring, it’s safe to say that Le Havre have kept things tighter at the back this season, which could be to their advantage.

They have conceded 15 times, with just four of those goals coming in their last six games. Given Strasbourg’s troubles in front of goal, they could struggle to break the visitors down.

Add in Strasbourg’s poor overall form, a tight win for the away side could ensue.

Prediction: Strasbourg 0-1 Le Havre

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Le Havre win

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals in five of Le Havre’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Le Havre to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Le Havre have kept four clean sheets in their last six games.)